BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office provided additional details into a traffic stop on Monday that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

According to a Bowie County Sheriff’s Office release, Constable Randall Baggett was near FM 1398 and U.S. Highway 82 W in Hooks, Texas, when a Chrysler 300 passed him, traveling at high speed.

Baggett engaged his emergency lights and attempted to slow down the driver, identified as 55-year-old Richard Anthony King.

The suspect “quickly pulled to the side of the roadway” into the intersection of FM Road 1398 and Willow Oaks Drive, exited with a handgun, “took a shooting position,” and approached the constable’s vehicle.

At that time, Baggett said he also exited his police unit, drew his service weapon, and fired at King to stop his assault. The officer said King ran to the passenger’s side of Baggett’s vehicle and took cover as the officer fired.

King surrendered and tossed his gun into the grass near where he had taken cover.

Additional law enforcement agents arrived to back up Baggett and arrested King, who had been shot in the leg. Care was provided to King until EMS units came and brought him to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.

King was arrested and will face charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond is set at $750,000.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division is investigating this officer-involved shooting.