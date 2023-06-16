SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Due to the arrest of Boosie in San Diego, he will no longer headline the Let The Good Times Roll festival.

According to The Shade Room, it has been confirmed by a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office that Boosie appeared in court Wednesday for his ongoing gun case. Officials say the case was dismissed and due to a “pending legal issue” he was taken into custody by federal agents when he left the courtroom.

Festival Chairman Vencil Holmes shared that due to circumstances beyond their control, Torrence Hatch AKA Boosie will not be performing at the festival this weekend.

“Rho Omega and Friends has always taken pride in bringing the best entertainment for our festival goers,” Vencil said.

Artist Webbie has been added to the Sunday lineup to replace Boosie, and the Ying Yang Twins will perform Sunday instead of Saturday.

“Thank you for being patient with us and we look forward to your support this weekend! Let The Good Times Roll!!!”