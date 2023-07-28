BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After more than 1,400 residents voted, a new “Welcome to Bossier” gateway design was selected, according to Keep Bossier Beautiful.

Six architecture firms submitted concept designs for the gateway. Clarence Babineaux, with SGB Architects, submitted the winning design.

Residents were given a week to vote online.

The attention-grabbing winning submission will “serve to emphasize the pride the Bossier Parish community takes in being home to Barksdale Air Force Base.” Keep Bossier Beautiful said in a media release.

The winning design has a massive 199-foot flagpole topped with a 30-foot by 50-foot flag and a pair of restored B52 wings – to emphasize the community’s patriotism.

Keep Bossier Beautiful said there are still steps to take before the concept build begins, including the overall cost, identifying funding sources, permits, and expanded drawings to determine the feasibility of the design.

“There may be adjustments to the concept as we move forward with this process.”

Other architects that submitted conceptual designs were:

Kevin Bryan, Kevin Bryan Architect

Chris Merckle, Somdal Associates

Mike McSwain, Mike McSwain Architect

Mark Prevot, Prevot Design Services

Jeff Spikes, architecture

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The designs submitted by McSwain and Mark Prevot Design Services were two of the three finalists before SGB Architects was chosen as the gateway design winner.