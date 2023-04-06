BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Commission for Women of Bossier City held a fundraiser luncheon Thursday as part of its mission to empower women in the area.

The Inspiring Women’s Week luncheon is part of the commission’s outreach which supports women. Proceeds from the event are donated to organizations that address human trafficking, domestic violence, and other issues facing women and children throughout Shreveport and Bossier City.

Inspiring Women’s Week luncheon, Project Celebration’s Angela Henderson (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Inspiring Women’s Week luncheon Family Justice Center’s Jeri Bowden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

This year’s event featured speakers including the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator at Project Celebration, Angela Henderson, and the Executive Director of the Family Justice Center Jeri Bowden.

Highlighting in-house agencies offering services for women and children in the community including Geaux 4 Kids and the Volunteers for Youth Justice.

Last year’s event raised $11,000, which the commission donated to the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to fight human trafficking and the exploitation of children.