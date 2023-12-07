BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a lawn care business that may be overcharging customers.

The lawncare service, Whitehead Lawncare, contacts homeowners and tells them that they will put pine straw in their flowerbeds for a set amount per bail of pine straw.

The sheriff’s office says at the end of the job, a representative of the lawncare service allegedly tells the homeowner that they used a lot more pine straw than what is actually required and tells the homeowner that the cost of the service is several thousands of dollars.

The homeowners who were contacted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office stated that they felt obligated to pay the exorbitant amount of money even though they knew that the service didn’t use as much pine straw as they claimed.

At least one homeowner said they felt threatened by one of the service’s representatives who contacted her about payment and a Facebook post she made about her ordeal.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office strongly suggests that homeowners get a written agreement from any business contracted to do services at their home prior to the start of work.

If feel like you may have fallen victim to a crime after using this service, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)965-3418.