BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey has announced he will retire at the end of the year.

Downey made an announcement at the Bossier Parish School Board meeting last night, ending his 40-year career.

In a media statement, Downey reflected on his time, “All I ever wanted to do was coach and have the same impact a lot of people had on me and that is how I approached every job I have ever had, and that is to work with people and help people be better versions of themselves, along with me.”

Downey took the role of Superintendent in April 2019.

According to Bossier Parish schools the school board will work to have a new superintendent named by mid-December.