BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Robbery and larceny increase by approximately 20% every December, according to the National Crimes Victimization survey.

“Breaks my heart to hear that this time of year – a time where everyone is supposed to be happy and sharing that someone has taken that,” says Christmas shopper Sandy Green.

This brings the question, does crime tend to be more prevalent during certain seasons?

“It’s like the Grinch stole Christmas,” says another Christmas shopper.

The Bossier Parish Police Department recommends that people hide their store bags and packages in their cars while they are shopping.

Suggesting shoppers move gifts from the front seat to the trunk or backseat.

BPPD advises to stay vigilant as scammers may approach individuals putting away items in their cars.

“Be aware of these scammers. They’re going to be people coming up to you asking for money. You want to ensure that you’re doing your due diligence to pay attention to that,” Bossier City Police Detective Shannon Washington said, “You have text messages that are coming out that are on your phone.”

Bossier police say December is an extremely busy time for them, but they are dedicated to making sure people feel comfortable.

Washington said, “We try to make sure that we’re out here so people can be out here, feel safe while they’re doing their shopping.”

In addition, police officers suggest that parents leave their children at home while shopping if they are unable to keep a close eye on them; and to create a plan to reunite if lost.

Other ways to stay safe include leaving extra cash at home, parking as close to stores as possible in well-lit areas, and using ATMs during daytime hours.

Police recommend taking precautions during the holidays, such as keeping Christmas gifts out of sight and leaving a radio or lamp on if the house is empty.