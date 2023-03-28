BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An unknown, generous donor gifted the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office with funds to support the continued success of its K-9 unit.

An anonymous businessman donated explicitly to aid the BPSO K-9 unit. Unit supervisor Corporal Cody Smith said the team consists of two single-purpose K-9s and two dual-purpose K-9s. Each dog has an assigned handler.

Single-purpose K-9s perform one task. They typically detect narcotics or track the scent of missing persons or those wanted by law enforcement. Dual-purpose K-9s are trained to detect illegal drugs, apprehend criminals, and are used to patrol with members of law enforcement.

Smith said operating K-9 units could be expensive, not to mention a very time-consuming assignment for the handlers.

Using K-9s as law enforcement assistance dates back to at least the late 1800s when authorities attempted to use bloodhounds.

In the modern world, Labrador Retrievers, German Sheppards, Belgian Malinois, Dutch Sheppards, and Giant Schnauzers are some of the most popular breeds to wear the badge. Whether they do the work for fame, fun, or an endless supply of doggie treats and excellent health insurance is not fully understood.

In a press release, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and the K-9 unit expressed gratitude for the kind donation. Smith said the contribution would assist in purchasing needed equipment and be used to secure additional training essential for the K-9 unit’s success.