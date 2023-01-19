BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Police Jury went to social media to announce their new Presidents and Vice Presidents for each district.

During the first meeting of the new year on Wednesday District 8 representative Doug Rimmer was selected as the president while he was in his third term but has also served as President before. The jury also selected Philli District 3 Phillip Rodgers to serve as the vice president.

Butch Ford was selected to serve as the administrator for the jury. This is Ford’s second year serving as administrator and has nine-teen years of experience under his belt.

In other business, they continued with approving and adopting resolutions.

Other Business

Approved zoning amendment and classification.

Approved proposal for the development of the Rosewalk subdivision.

Approved application for the zoning amendment.

Agreed to a resolution honoring families of police jury employees and staff who lost loved ones recently.

And these are just a few things listed from other business that was addressed during the meeting.