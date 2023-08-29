BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several police officers and a citizen were recognized for their bravery during the May shooting spree at a gas station that killed two innocent bystanders.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen recognized several officers and a citizen who bravely intervened during the shooting.

“On the tragic day of May 2, evil came to our City, but thanks to these brave men, we were able to quickly handle and subdue it. On that day, a fugitive out of Alabama dropped off of I-20 at Industrial Drive at the Valero and, while robbing the store, shot four and killed two innocent citizens,” Chief Haugan said during the meeting.

For their fast and courageous response, Chief Haugen awarded the highest award offered by the department to a surviving officer, ‘The Medal of Valor’, to Sgt. Freeman and Officer Kenny Gallon.

Sgt. Freeman and Gallon arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and were fired upon by the shooter. Officer Gallon was struck by gunfire, and Freeman pulled Gallon to safety and cared for him until help arrived.

Gallon remains off work due to his injuries.

Wes Davis and Officer Danny “Bo” Turner (Source: City of Bossier Officer Kenny Gallon and Sgt. Freeman (Source: City of Bossier

Wes Davis, a bystander, was also recognized for his bravery.

Davis was on the scene and was shot while attempting to stop the shooter. As he suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound, Officer Danny “Bo” Turner applied a tourniquet that likely saved Davis’s life.

Officer Turner was awarded the department’s “Lifesaving Award,” and Davis was also given an award for his actions.