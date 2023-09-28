BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Fifteen neighborhoods will host block parties throughout Bossier Parish to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The community parties are from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier Sherif’s Office deputies, and first responders.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Posse members will be fingerprinting children.

Source: Bossier Sheriffs Office



Here are the 15 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:



Bossier City

Cross Creek Subdivision – Regent Circle, Bossier City

Rosedale – 3107 Trinity Dr., Bossier City

Crossing at Wemple – Jasmine Walk, Bossier City

River Bluff – Bevly Lake Park, Bossier City

Lakewood – Ridgefield and Hunters Hollow, Bossier City

Benton Area

Willow Lake – Clubhouse, 203 Rachel Lane

Woodlake North Boat Launch – Benton

Magnolia Chase – Cherry Blossom and Pear Tree, Benton

Cypress Point – 107 Cypress Point Drive, Benton

Haughton Area

Dogwood and Dogwood South – Clubhouse/stables, Haughton

Sterling Ranch – 5 Sterling Ranch, Haughton

Joe Delaney Park – Haughton

Creekside Subdivision – Playground

Plain Dealing Area