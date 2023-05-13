BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exciting softball tournament swings into town this weekend.

Bossier Parish Community College is hosting the Region XIV Softball Tournament for the first time. Teams are playing against each other for double elimination rounds.

The tournament brings families from across Texas into Bossier City, which Mayor Tommy Chandler said also brings in a lot of economic impact. Chandler said his daughter plays softball so he will be taking her to the games this weekend, and he shares with us who he thinks will win.

“We all excited about what it is going to bring to Bossier City this weekend. Not only good games but it’s going to bring in a lot of fans. It’s going to be a lot of good ball playing out there at BPCC this weekend. My daughter plays in Bossier. Her team is doing pretty well and I’m very proud of her. So I want her to see the college girls play,” Chandler said.

“I want to say good luck to all the teams but I’m partial to one team, BPCC Cavaliers. They are going to win it!”

The games began Friday and run until Monday. The top teams will advance to the national tournament in Alabama.