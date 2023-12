BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a Bossier City teen who reportedly ran away is over, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After she didn’t show up for school Monday, the teen was in contact with her family by phone but reportedly refused to tell them where she went. Authorities said the 15-year-old returned home on Tuesday.

The BPSO encourages anyone with information on any missing person should call them at (318) 965-2203.