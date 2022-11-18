BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Council on Aging volunteers and senior visitors gathered Thursday to reveal facilities upgrades and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together for the first time since 2019.

The Bossier Council on Aging held a ribbon cutting to mark its grand re-opening on Thursday. The BCA continued to operate during COVID, but the senior sites were closed.

During the closure, each of the council’s sites spent time revitalizing their buildings. The Bearkat location in Bossier was awarded a grant from the Caesar Foundation to build a new, state-of-the-art gym for seniors.

“It is pneumatic exercise equipment out of HUR. They are built in the USA. We also added two vibrating tectonic plate machines. It’s kind of a new technology that’s been out the past five years but it’s designed by NASA. It helps build bone density, helps with balance, vertigo, a lot of really good stuff,” said Tamara Crane, Bossier Council on Aging executive director.

The council partners with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for seniors to pick up a free meal.