BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is looking for another win in the world of water tower art.

The city’s Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.

Last year’s winning water tower can be seen from I-220 and features a patriotic salute to first responders, topped off with a silhouette of a B-52 in a nod to nearby Barksdale Air Force Base.

This year, the city has submitted the newly rehabilitated and repainted water tower on Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard, which bears a similarly patriotic motif.

Mayor Tommy Chandler is urging citizens of Northwest Louisiana to cast their votes to secure another win.

“For the next two weeks, our community has the opportunity to vote for their favorite water tank out of hundreds throughout the country,” Chandler said in a statement released Friday.

Each year, tanks located in every corner of the United States and Canada are nominated for the coveted award.

Voting closes on Oct. 14. The People’s Choice Award winner will be announced on Oct. 17, and the Tank of the Year winner of will be announced on October 22. Click here to cast your vote for the Bossier City water tank.