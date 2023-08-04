Bossier City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Print out your resume and dress to impress because there’s an opportunity to land a job on Saturday.

The Bossier City, Bossier Parish NAACP Branch will host the first-ever Black expo and job fair.

The event is set to take place Saturday, August 5th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside Pierre Bossier Mall located at 2950 E. Texas Street.

“A lot of people are hiring and looking for people to bring aboard,” Pastor Donzell Hughes said.

The event is free of charge. There will be food samples, fitness demos, free haircuts from 12-4 p.m., and even free eyebrow waxing for students!

Visitors are also encouraged to bring nonperishable items, gently used or new clothing to be donated to Christian Service.