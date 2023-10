SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Port Caddo Bossier is set to begin a new project that will expand the Bossier City waterline.

The expansion will allow water to move from Bossier City through the newly upgraded water treatment plant and to the Port Caddo Bossier property, targeting the west side of Highway 1.

The goal of this project is not only to enhance the water system but bring new job opportunities to the Shreveport-Bossier area.