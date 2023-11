BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Community College announced that classes are canceled after a water leak in the city.

A news release from BPCC on Wednesday morning announced that classes and all on-campus activities were canceled due to low water pressure in the city.

BPCC will provide updates on the water supply and the reopening of the campus via the college’s social media and website.

This is a developing story please check back later for updated information.