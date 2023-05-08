BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Bossier restaurants are planning to donate a percentage of their profits to the families of victims from the fatal Valero gas station shooting last week.

Four people were shot and two were killed by a man on the run for murder in Alabama. The store clerk and a customer were killed.

To support the victims and their families, Texas Roadhouse is donating 100% of their profits earned on May 8.

“I just think it would be great to help some people out,” said Jason McKinney, Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner. “I know that Bossier City is a great community and I just want to make sure we’re helping out the officer and the other three people as well.”

Several East Bank restaurants are donating 10% of their profits. Some restaurants include Frozen Pirogue, Fuzzy’s Tacos, Flying Heart and BeauxJax Crafthouse.

“It’s a senseless act of violence and very out of the norm for our area,” said Beau Hays, Co-owner of East Bank Hospitality. “So any opportunity we have to support them, we want to jump at it.”

To donate to the family of Jairiah Hamilton, you can do so here.

To donate to the family of Joshua Calk, you can do so here.

To donate to the Gallon family, you can do so here.

“So, you don’t even have to come eat with us,” Hays said. “We just want to do our part to give back and help these families. Our prayers go out to them and hopefully we’ll raise a lot of money.”