SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a supercell storm in mid-June many residents were left without power for several days, and as they recovered they were hit by another storm causing another round of outages.

“From that June 16th storm, well over 95 percent of those folks with power back all within a weeks time, and here we sit this morning [with] back-to-back storms, one of – both of them really – packing some heavy winds,” SWEPCO Communications Manager, Doug Warner said.

Warner said, “We could use a break from the storm.”

A resident of Greenacres shakes his head in disbelief and could not help but chuckle from the damage the relentless storms have caused.

“The first storm, yeah that…. it did a big number. It blew down all the powerlines on Benton Road… The transmission lines they just got them put back up and to have the power go back out,” Bossier City resident, Kenneth Webb said.

Webb a resident in Greenacres said he lives on the side of Greenarcres Boulevard which is often affected by power outages.

“Aggravated because we have underground lines here, we’re not supposed to get power outages but if it affects the feeder lines that go under the neighborhood and usually there’s two parts of Greenacre’s. Greenacre’s Boulevard divides the two and usually, we’re the side that’s out but now all of Greenacre’s is out,” Webb said.

Warner said, to keep tree limbs cut back as much as possible and they are trying to restore power quickly and safely.