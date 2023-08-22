BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City garbage drop-off location on Old Shed Road will close on Friday to allow employees to mourn the loss of a member of the public works department.

A news release from the city said the closure of the garbage drop-off at 3223 Old Shed Rd. will close on August 25 “to allow family and co-workers a time of observance,” the station will reopen on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

City officials said the employee was a respected and valued member of the Bossier City Public Works Department.

Bossier City officials said they deeply regret any inconvenience the closure might cause.