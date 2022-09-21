BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has appointed a new Chief of Police.

Bossier City Office of the Mayor said in a release Wednesday that Mayor Chandler has appointed Sgt. Daniel Haugen as Chief of Police. The appointment is not an interim position and Hagan will serve as the chief, effective immediately.

Haugan is a 20-year veteran of the patrol division, the motorcycle division, and the SWAT team of the Bossier City Police Department. Haugan also worked at the training center as the city’s range master and training coordinator. He is a Bossier City native and married to his high school sweetheart.

“Daniel Haugen’s faith and his family are the cornerstones of his personal and professional life. His quiet confidence and no-nonsense approach make a great combination to lead our Bossier City Police Department forward. I did not want to make an interim or temporary appointment; our city needs a Chief right now and I am proud to select Daniel Haugen as my Chief of Police,” Mayor Tommy Chandler said in a release.

This announcement comes after the removal of former chief Christopher Estess on Friday.