BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City resident is $10,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But his good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.

Gary Abood won the 2023 APA 9-Ball Shootout Pool Championship in Las Vegas in late April.

Abood was amongst nearly 6,000 pool players throughout North America who attempted to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association’s 9-Ball Shootout. He was one of only 690 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Las Vegas.

He competed in the Black Tier of the 9-Ball Shootout and received a cash and prize package worth $10,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to his local poolroom. The 9-Ball Shootout featured four individual tiers all based on skill level.

The finals match was live-streamed and can be viewed here.

Abood is a member of the local APA League in Bossier City where he plays pool regularly.

The 9-Ball Shootout, held April 28 – 30, was part of the APA’s Poolplayer Championships which featured 12 divisions of competition, nearly 3,000 total players, and more than $800,000 in prize money.