BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents, business owners, and military leaders gathered at Margaritaville Casino today for the 2023 Military Leadership Forum.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosts this event each year to foster the relationship between local businesses and military members.

Representatives from the National Guard and Barksdale Air Force Base addressed the crowd.

“It is important for our community, our business leaders, and our residents to understand what is happening upon Stoneware Force base that these families live with us in this community,” says, the CEO of Bossier Chamber of Commerce Lisa Johnson, “To let them know we got your back. And we appreciate all that you’re doing and the sacrifices that you make for us.”

Johnson says she and the chamber are proud to support local military families.