BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council established a citizens charter review commission that will decide if the city’s charter should be amended and make necessary recommendations.

On August 29, 2023, the council adopted a resolution to start to process of selecting a review commission.

The committee, established by Ordinance No. 154 of 2023, says the commission was established for the purpose of revising Bossier City’s Home Rule Charter, which was adopted by voters on Nover 2, 1976, and was put into effect on July 1, 1977.

The ordinance establishes that the charter has “served the city well” in support of the city’s

“Strong Mayor-Council” government structure.

Language in the legislation acknowledges that there have been two previous occasions when citizen committees were convened, and voters passed the last revisions to the charter was October 15, 2005.

According to Ordinance 154, the council and mayor agreed that as Bossier City grows in population, the Home Rule Charter requires review “to service this vibrant and growing community.”

The nine-member committee is comprised of Bossier City residents Shane Cheatham, Preston Friedley, Lee A. Jeter, Sr., David Johnson, Sandra Morehart, Julianna Parks, Panderina Soumas, Vicky Whitman, and Lisa Wilhite. The Bossier City Attorney and Chief Administrative Officer will also serve as non-voting members of the Charter Review Commission.

The commission must submit its proposed revisions to the Home Rule Charter within 18 months of their confirmation by the city council. And the city council may not alter or change said recommendations.

If the commission submits any revisions to the charter, those recommendations are to be submitted for a vote at the next election allowed by Louisiana law but no earlier than 60 days following publication of the recommendations.

The term of the commission will automatically expire if no proposed revisions are presented within 18 months after members are appointed.