BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday.
Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to the scene on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. for a house fire. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released if anyone was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.