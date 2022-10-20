BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday.

Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to the scene on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. for a house fire. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.

Home in Bossier City damaged in fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Bossier home suffers heavy damage in fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Smoke rises from Bossier home after a fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.