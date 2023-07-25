BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council has delayed approving a proposal that would enforce a three-term limit on city council members and the mayor.

Two weeks ago, the Bossier City Term Limits Coalition presented the proposal. However, the council delayed approving the measure to seek legal counsel.

David Crockett from the Bossier Term Limits Coalition says the reason for the delay is unclear.

Their goal, once passed, is to put the three-term limit proposal to the people and let them decide.

“One of the issues that we have guessed that had problems with is the fact that we’re applying term limits to all who have held the office, past and present, a limit of three terms,” says Crockett.

Organizations supporting this proposal include The Republican Party Executive Committee, The Democrat Party Executive Committee, The NAACP, The Convention of the States, and the members of the public.

“There is no legal reason not to do this; it’s very simple, put this in front of the people and let them decide,” said a Bossier resident.

The coalition says they want to stop council members from “grand-fathering in” their members.

“It’s not a secret society, okay? It’s not all about you and what you want to have done. When people vote you into office, you know what the people want, and you need to give them what they want. I’m not speaking of all of them, but I can speak for a few,” says Bossier City Resident Dorothy Murphy.

The city council must decide by the 30-day mark of August 8th.

Bossier City Council was not available to comment.