BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Farmer’s Market was voted the top farmer’s market in Louisiana for 2023.

More than 2,000 markets nationwide participated in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration with millions of supporters. Bossier City’s market came in 13th overall in the country.

“On behalf of the Bossier City Farmers Market, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who helped us by voting in this year’s national contest. The contest began in July but we didn’t find out about it until just a few weeks ago. We are super excited and grateful to have been voted #1 in Louisiana and 13th nationwide! The contest is a great way to highlight the important role farmers markets play in local communities and our nation. Participating in the Celebration is a way for people to come together and support their communities, local food producers, and vendors. No Farms, No Food.” Bossier City Farmer’s Market organizer Chris Graham

The Bossier City Farmers Market is at the Pierre Bossier Mall every Saturday from April to November. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features various vendors and food trucks.

The Shreveport Farmer’s Market finished in second place for the state.

The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items and is the only USDA-approved farmers’ market in the Shreveport-Bossier community, which allows for acceptance of SNAP benefits.

The Shreveport Farmer’s Market will resume at Festival Plaza on June 1, 2024 and run through August 24.