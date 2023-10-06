BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s October now but next thing you know it’ll be December and gift shopping is going to sneak up on you. So, why not get a head start?

You can eat and shop locally in Bossier City on October 7, and 8 during three family-friendly events.

The Bossier City Farmers Market, Makers Fair, and Barksdale Market are all taking place and even your dog is welcome.

You will have access to hundreds of local vendors with produce, and handmade goodies like soap, crochet plushies, wreaths, painted art and so much more.

We all know shopping and walking can make you hungry, but fret not. There will be food trucks, and food vendors with plenty of delicious treats.

Here’s the breakdown of the events:

Bossier City Farmers Market

Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pierre Bossier Mall

Bossier City Makers Fair

Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Louisiana Boardwalk

Barksdale Market

Sunday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

3226 Barksdale Blvd.

Bring your wallet and an empty stomach!