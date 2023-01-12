Drivers are getting speeding tickets around Captain Shreve High School – after cameras captured them speeding in the school zone.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council published notices about upcoming workshop meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss parks and recreation changes and consider speed enforcement cameras.

The first meeting is on January 17 at 1 p.m. in the Bossier City Council Chambers at 620 Benton Rd. The council will hear a presentation from Blue Line Solutions, a company recently contracted by the Shreveport Police Department to oversee its school zone speed enforcement program.

A second workshop is on January 18 at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council Chambers. The council will hear from stakeholders about the recreational needs in Bossier City.