BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing fight over term limits in Bossier City is back in the hands of the city council after a contentious meeting Tuesday.

The council removed the item from a previous meeting agenda, after voting to get an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. After the AG declined to provide an opinion, saying he is the legal counsel for Louisiana’s voters and would leave the issue to be decided locally.

In a 4 – 2 vote against the measure, the term limit legislation failed to move forward. So limitless terms will remain for public offices in Bossier City, despite backlash from citizens.

“What they are going to try to do is work around what we are trying to do with term limits they are trying to get another term for all of these guys or they would like to get grandfathered in so they get 3 more full terms for 12 years that’s their goal,” Former Air Force Colonel, David Crockett said.

Crocket said he plans to meet with community members and continue to fight for term limits