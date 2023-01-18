BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers have been presented with a school safety pitch. The company, Blue Line Solutions met with Bossier City Council members.

“The program is working and we are proud of the accomplishments that the program made so far,” says Chief Executive officer of Blue Line Solutions, Mark Hutchinson.

The company with presented Bossier City Council members with an option to install safety cameras to catch speeding drivers in school zones.

“I thought it was an informative meeting kind of eye-opening to see some of the speed data, I thought it was important to allow blue line the opportunity to address allegations not just here locally but across the country,” says councilman Chris Smith.

During their pre-study data in 61 Shreveport school zones, 45% of morning traffic are speeders, and in the afternoon that number jumps to 50%.

“The program was conducted during the public information education phase before any citations were issued,” says Hutchinson “We saw a 22% reduction among all the school zones without writing the first ticket.”

Blue Line Solutions is the same company that was in charge of the school zone camera installation in Shreveport. Council members say they are weighing options.

“I think it is important for the City of Bossier before we enter into an agreement with Blue Line, that we work with our school board and our sheriff’s office to make sure that we have proper signage in every school zone and that we are doing everything we can,” says Smith, ” I think there is something blue line could do to help educate folks on how the payment of the tickets work but it is also important that we got that message out today even if this is a program that Bossier does at least the citizens of Shreveport have a better understanding of that.”