BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council voted to move forward with plans for local investors to build a recreational golf facility on property adjacent to Margaritaville Resort Casino.

The council approved the measure to allow Chasing Aces to build a recreational golf facility at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Bossier City Council.

Partners in the Chasing Aces project, John Dudley of Mooringsport and Randy Rogers of Bossier City, were on hand for the council’s decision and provided a little insight into the project.

“So we’ve been working on this project for two years. We’ve invested over $750,000 in the landfill that’s adjacent to Margaritaville in Bossier City, Louisiana,” Dudley said. “We’ve prepared a proposal to do a golf entertainment facility. We’ve gone through full architectural plans, drawings. We’ve gained $17.25 million in permanent financing, and we have $6 million cash on hand and we’re ready to move forward with our project.”

Documentation included with the proposal detailed plans for the City of Bossier to sell 5.33 acres of land and lease an additional 21.186 acres of land to Chasing Aces Sports Entertainment, LLC, in order to develop the golf facility and restaurant concept on the riverfront near the Louisiana Boardwalk.

When the land sale is final, Chasing Aces Entertainment will construct the building(s) and golf facilities per plans and specifications submitted to Bossier City Engineering and Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission, according to the notice of intention to sell.

The Bossier City Council will hold a public meeting on April 4 at 3 p.m. regarding the land sale; the Council will also hear any objections to property transfer at that time.