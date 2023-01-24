BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Council approved a 400K budget cut for Public Transit, leaving 2023 at 500K for the year.

Public Transit will focus its services during peak hours in the day with a midday break beginning from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In early January as the city council for Bossier was reviewing the fiscal year budget, they decided to make some cuts in order to spread capital evenly in the community. The public transit system will be making changes to continue to accommodate the needs of the community while staying under budget.

CEO for SporTran Dinero Washington says this will greatly impact many residents across both Bossier and Shreveport. Their budget is typically around 900K annually but with the new budget cut, they will only have 500K to use for 2023.

“The First I heard of this was on January 4th, which means our January services were already operating, so we already spent about 85K of the budget from that 500K, so that leaves me 415K to operate February through December with,” said CEO of SporTran Dinero Washington.

Washington adds his team will do the best they can to provide the best service to the community members.