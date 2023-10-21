BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a Bossier City business drivers are urged to seek alternate routes Saturday morning.

The fire is believed to have started in an automotive shop that is part of the multi-business complex.

According to Bossier City fire officials, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

A husband and wife who own a business in a nearby unit were allowed by BCFD to go in and retrieve their office cats. The cats were not harmed by the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes of the alert, but because of the intensity fire did spread to nearby businesses.

Bossier City Public Information Officer Louis Johnson said 17 units and more than 35 firefighters are currently on the scene and continue to work to contain the fire.

An alert from The City of Bossier just after 11 a.m. stated that fire crews were working to put out the fire at 2250 Benton Road a temporary road closure was in place.

All lanes of Benton Road are blocked between Melrose Drive and Citizens Bank Drive.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area until further notice.