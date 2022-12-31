BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heavy traffic has motivated Bossier City officials to add a new turn lane on Innovation Drive to ease congestion.

The city says construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 9.

Innovation Drive will receive a facelift with the construction of a 300′ southbound turn lane from Swan Lake Road. The project is scheduled to wrap by the first quarter of 2023, weather permitting.

Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road construction project. Improving intersection with right turn lane. Bossier City

This area is known to be heavily traveled. The city hopes this installment of the right turn lane will increase traffic allowing more cars on the roadway at a time. With cars having more room to drive, they hope this will also prevent rear-end crashes.

Drivers in that area can expect some lane closures during the construction of the project.