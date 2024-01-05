BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Barksdale Air Force Base is hosting a meeting to discuss the transformation of the Bomber Bayou Golf Course into an inclusive multi-purpose Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facility.

The Bomber Bayou Golf Course will close on February 1 and transition shortly thereafter to enhance the base’s recreational offerings.

The decision was influenced by financial challenges and evolving recreational preferences to ensure long-term sustainability and enhance the quality of life for Barksdale residents, as stated on their website.

The virtual town hall meeting is scheduled for January 11 at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, the MWR facility is a designed recreational area that embodies diversity and inclusivity.

The facility’s careful construction is a testament to the respect it holds for the historical significance of both the retiree and golfing communities.

During the virtual town hall meeting, retirees, community members, Airmen, and their families will have the opportunity to hear from Col Micheal Maginuss, commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing, regarding the decision and ask questions.

Attendees can submit questions in advance to 2bw.pa@us.af.mil