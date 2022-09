SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory for the city of Shreveport was lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health Saturday morning.

A news release from the City of Shreveport announced that the system-wide boil advisory that was issued late Wednesday evening was lifted for the entire city.

Today’s lifting of the advisory comes after nearly three days of repairs to four of the city’s water towers, followed by inspections and water quality assessments from the LDH.