MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are investigating a scene near Mooringsport where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 p.m., police received a call for “suspicious circumstances” at the scene on N. Hwy 169 near Dilly Rd. Officials say several callers reported that a body was found in the water on the side of the highway.

Body found on N. Hwy 169 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

According to dispatch records, 19 units responded to the scene. Deputies pulled the man’s body from the water. Sgt. Jones with the CPSO says deputies did not see any wounds and they consider it suspicious.

Authorities don’t yet know how long the body was there. The Caddo Parish Coroner retrieved the body and an autopsy is pending.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.