NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident on Cane River Saturday night.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 6:35 p.m., NPSO Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.

Police say there were two occupants on the boat and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other boater only had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The boating accident will be investigated by LDWF, and further information will be released.

The Cane River Waterway Commission has been notified of the accident.