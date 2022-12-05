NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 37-year-old Jack Crowell was driving a 17-foot vessel on the Cane River with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., the boat struck a downed tree in the water, ejecting Crowell from the vessel. His son remained in the watercraft.

Nearby boaters witnessed the crash and immediately called 911 for help. They were able to load his son onto one of their vessels and found Crowell in the river a few minutes later. The boaters were able to pull him from the water.

He was wearing a type 5 personal floatation device that is manually inflated, but it was not inflated when he was recovered from the river. His engine cutoff switch was attached to his PFD, shutting off the motor after he was ejected.

When Emergency Medical Services and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived, they transported Crowell to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. From there, he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead around 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Crowell’s son was not injured in the crash.