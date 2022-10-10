SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is no deal yet to revise a proposed health care plan that will include coverage for Shreveport city employees and retirees who use Willis Knighton Health System doctors and services.

That was the word Monday from a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative to the Shreveport City Council as they provided an update on negotiations for a coverage plan they say could save the city up to $700,000.

The City of Shreveport Health Care Trust Fund Board approved the revised multi-tiered plan on Friday. But at Monday’s meeting, a representative for Blue Cross said while talks were still ongoing and a deal in full had not been reached just yet.

A 15-day notice will be sent to city employees and the city council before it is finalized.

The new healthcare plan would provide three tiers of coverage as opposed to two tiers in the previous plan.

The big difference would be a $50 copay increase from the current tier 2 to the revised plan’s Tier 2 and Tier 1, which covers Ochsner LSU Health and the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, would see a $50 decrease.

“The legislation that we’ve sponsored does only one thing,” noted Councilman John Nickelson. “It says the deductibles and co-pays for using tier two will be the same as the deductibles and co-pays for Tier 1. It doesn’t change anything about the back end of the pricing, which is the subject of negotiations between Willis Knighton and the city and Blue Cross.”

The city council will hear from representatives from both Willis-Knighton and Blue Cross on Tuesday.