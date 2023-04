SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rushed to put out a blaze that broke out in a Shreveport home Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department received a call of a house fire on the 1700 block of Legardy St. near Jamison St. The home was heavily damaged in the fire.

Shreveport Fire Department battles blaze at home in Martin Luther King neighborhood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say one person was home but managed to escape safely. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.