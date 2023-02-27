MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bienville Lumber is partnering with LED FastStart to host an in-person job fair in Minden to connect qualified candidates to opportunities at its new state-of-the-art sawmill in Bienville Parish, near Taylor.

The new facility, a collaboration between Hunt Forest Products and Tolko Industries, will create approximately 180 new direct jobs when operating at full capacity.

The job fair will take place Tuesday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, Minden Campus, 9500 Industrial Drive. Job seekers can register in advance here or in person at the event. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their résumé.

Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews with candidates interested in positions including: