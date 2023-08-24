Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Foodbank of Northwest Louisiana will its 18th Annual Hunger Awareness Event at Bally’s Shreveport Casino.

The Foodbank of NWLA invites the community to raise money to fight hunger at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. For every $10 the foodbank receives. They can distribute $100 in food to those in need.

FNWLA invites the community to enjoy four hearty soups, wine, an online auction, a raffle, and an ‘Empty Bowls’ scavenger hunt.

The Auction items include:

one month of coach-led training at D1;

dinner for two;

alligator engraved wooden cutting boards and wine stoppers,

$100 Gift Certificate for Red Rover;

Two rounds of gold w/ cart at Northwood Hills;

Lawn care is valued at ~$700 and more.

The public will also take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl as a visual reminder of the bowls that need to be filled by the community.

The online auction closes on Thursday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m.