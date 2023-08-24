Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Foodbank of Northwest Louisiana will its 18th Annual Hunger Awareness Event at Bally’s Shreveport Casino.
The Foodbank of NWLA invites the community to raise money to fight hunger at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. For every $10 the foodbank receives. They can distribute $100 in food to those in need.
FNWLA invites the community to enjoy four hearty soups, wine, an online auction, a raffle, and an ‘Empty Bowls’ scavenger hunt.
The Auction items include:
- one month of coach-led training at D1;
- dinner for two;
- alligator engraved wooden cutting boards and wine stoppers,
- $100 Gift Certificate for Red Rover;
- Two rounds of gold w/ cart at Northwood Hills;
- Lawn care is valued at ~$700 and more.
The public will also take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl as a visual reminder of the bowls that need to be filled by the community.
The online auction closes on Thursday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m.