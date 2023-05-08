(Loving Living Local) – If you’re looking for a fun and vibrant dining experience that offers top-quality food and drinks, then Los Compas in Benton is a must-visit. In a recent interview on Loving Living Local, Lacey Hernandez, the owner, operator, and bartender, talked all about what makes Los Compas so unique and why customers love coming here.

Margaritas and More

One of the standout features of Los Compas is their margaritas, made with top-shelf tequila and triple sec and served two-for-one. For Cinco de Mayo, they will be offering shots of top-shelf tequila for $7.95 and top-shelf margaritas for $10.95. The best part? Their margaritas only use fresh ingredients and no high-fructose corn syrup. Los Compas values offering high-quality food and drinks at an accessible price, making it a great option for those looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

New Menu Items

Los Compas is always expanding their menu, and they recently added personal pizzas to their offerings. Hernandez saw a gap in the market and wanted to offer Mexican personal pizzas, so customers could get all their favorite items in one place. They offer pizzas with red sauce and jalapenos, grilled chicken, and classic margherita pizza as well. Additionally, their regular menu has an impressive 95 items, including quail fajitas, grilled chicken salad, pork chops, and mahi-mahi street tacos.

Family-Friendly Environment

What sets Los Compas apart from other restaurants is the family-friendly environment. Hernandez values her customers and wants them to feel valued when they step foot in her restaurant. The staff strives to know customers by name and remember their orders, making for a more personalized experience. The patio is a great option for seating and dining as well. The beautiful outdoor eating offers customers the chance to enjoy the good weather.

Los Compas is a restaurant that is all about offering customers the best dining experience they can get. From their delicious margaritas to their extensive menu and family-friendly vibe, Los Compas is a must-visit for anyone looking for a great restaurant in town.Their new menu and specials are a must try.