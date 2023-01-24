BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, LA is hosting a Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation Friday, February 10th from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Night to Shine is a complimentary event held annually for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world, and this year marks the event’s 9th anniversary.

These prom events are unique and special to each location ranging from red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, a crowning ceremony where every honored guest will receive a crown or tiara, and more.

Courtney Bouillon, Night to Shine coordinator with Cypress Baptist Church states “want to love on our special needs community, they get to come and they get to be kings and queens of the prom.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cypress Baptist Church Night to Shine are in need of volunteers/buddies to help with this great event. Buddies that can volunteer can be 9th graders and up. Volunteers must attend a mandatory meeting, two options are available:

Wednesday, January 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31st at 6:00 p.m.

Cypress Baptist Church is located at 4701 Palmetto Road Benton, LA 71006. For more information, visit Cypress Baptist’s website or call 318-965-2296.