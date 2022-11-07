SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins.

Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues.

“She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said Executive Director Mitzi Harris.

She served the organization for 20 years and received a lifetime achievement award last week from the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force. Project Celebration offers community services in Northwest Louisiana, including a child advocacy center, a family resource center, a domestic violence program and shelter, a sexual assault center, outreach, education, counseling and group support.

“She was known for her selfless commitment, compassion and support for victim/survivors and families of domestic violence, her generosity, and sense of humor,” said Harris.

Funeral services will occur at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport on November 12 at 1:00 p.m.