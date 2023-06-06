SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A beloved former coach and leader in Louisiana high school baseball folklore succumbed to cancer Monday according to reports.

Ronnie Coker was one of the winningest coaches in the history of high school baseball in the state and his cancer diagnosis in spring 2021 was a shock to former players and coaches that Coker had mentored over the years.

Those who knew Coker look back on moments spent with him fondly.

“I Love to talk about Coach Coker he was the greatest.” says – former Airline High School Head Football Coach Bo Meeks.

Coach Coker was more than a coach, he was a teacher, and many say no matter who you were or what you did, if you were somebody he came into contact with, his goal was to make your day better. And he provided wisdom and insight to help those around him grow.

“I’m better at this job because of him,” Airline High School Principal Justin James said.

James had the chance to work with Coach Ronnie Coker two years before his retirement.

“And although he didn’t coach an athletic team here at Airline he continued to coach the coaches, made an impact on the students,” James said.

Wesley Boone covered Coker extensively during his time as KTAL News Sports Director and said the love that so many have for the former coach is a testament to how Coker lived.

“And I think that that just speaks to his ability to connect with people, but to connect with kids, that’s what separates a good coach and a good teacher from a great coach and a great teacher,” Boone said.

Meeks considers Coker a true friend and believes he left a great impact on everyone he met.

“I don’t know that you can prepare to lose the people you really care about, and it’s tough, he meant a lot to me I really loved him and he is going to be missed,” Meeks said.

During the documentary Win the Day: The Ronnie Coker Story the coach recalled how the conclusion of his career met with a turning point in his life – a cancer diagnosis.

Coker battled with stage IV colon cancer for the next two years, entering remission and then fighting again.

Parkway renamed its baseball field for Coker in 2022.