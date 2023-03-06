BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Every year stunt pilots, bombers and more show off their skills in the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show.

Since 1933, Barksdale Air Force Base has hosted the air show featuring military and civilian aircraft and other performances. The weekend extravaganza returns this year on March 25 and 26, with aerial displays by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and stunt pilots, coordinated aerial jump demonstrations by Red Bull Aviation, and aircraft tours. There will also be flyovers by B-1B Lancers, B-2 Spirits and B-52H Stratofortresses

Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

“I know that the community, leadership and our Airmen at all levels are extremely excited,” said Maj. Branden Yarrington, 2nd Operations Support Squadron director of staff and airshow director. “One of the great aspects about military air shows is that the public gets a chance to see our hardworking Airmen and our impressive equipment in action.”

Starbase STEM Zone has created a series of virtual aircraft tours for this year’s air show in place of the usual static aircraft displays.

Gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show starts each day at 11:00 a.m. and ends at approximately 4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Overnight parking is not permitted. Personnel at Barksdale’s West Gate and North Gate entrances will direct visitors to the designated parking areas.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. There is limited reserved seating available for purchase. The reserved seating area includes access to professional narration and music, exclusive portable restroom facilities, and hand washing/sanitizing stations.

Food, drink and souvenir concessions will be available at the air show. Bags are subject to search at the security checkpoint.